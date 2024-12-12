Hey Michigan, How Old is Too Old to Sit on Santa’s Lap?

I can't remember the last time I sat on Santa Claus's lap to tell him what I wanted for Christmas. I feel like I grew out of that fairly quickly and settled to take a picture near Santa instead.

But my kids are still at that age where they enjoy going to see St. Nick, and of course, I enjoy seeing them experience the holiday tradition. But certainly, it won't be long before my oldest child is over it, believing himself to be too old for it.

But is there even such a thing? Santa spends all day at the mall just looking to share the Christmas Spirit. There's no age restriction on that, right?

After all, in the age of social media, young adults are starting to hang out with Santa for pictures and videos. It's particularly common with alternative subcultures.

But what says the state of Michigan? Are there any rules or regulations for your annual photo op with the guy in red?

Of course not.

A quick Google search mostly pulls up forums of concerned parents weighing the pros and cons of participating and others asking if their teenage child who is still interested (or simply hasn't said no yet) is too old.

It all depends on Santa himself. If he's feeling particularly jolly that day, he may just let you sit on his lap and take the photo. But it's all up to him.

He may offer for you to stand or sit next to him instead, especially if you're far removed from child-sized. While Santa is usually up for whatever you may have in mind, especially to add something new to his day, it's important to simply ask him or his elves what he's in the mood for.