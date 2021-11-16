Santa Visits Continue To Be Virtual At Bronner’s in Frankenmuth

Bronner's in Christmastime Wonderland in Frankenmuth has announced that again this Christmas season (2021) they will be conducting virtual visits with Santa Claus via Facebook Live. Bronner's is dealing with many of the same issues many businesses are dealing with, mainly staffing issues. In addition to that, due to the Covid risk, and the anticipated crowds, mainly on weekends, limiting the number of people interacting with other people is important.

The virtual visits with Santa are a part of a larger effort to focus on safety while also dealing with staffing issues.

Bronner's will substitute Facebook Live events online to provide the Christmas cheer at with Santa & Friends on Friday, November 26, at 7 p.m.; Tuesday, December 7, at 7 p.m.; and Thursday, December 16, at 7 p.m.

During busy November and December weekends in these unique times, it may be necessary to limit the number of guests in the store for the comfort and health of our visitors and staff. With large weekend crowds, there will likely be guests waiting in line outdoors to enter. Weekdays are traditionally less crowded, with a more spacious shopping experience. Bronner’s is experiencing a shortage of staff as are many other businesses. Thank you sincerely for your patience, kindness, and understanding during these unique times and the busy Christmas shopping season. -Bronner's on Facebook

On Facebook, the discussion begins to spin out of control

In the comments section below the virtual Santa announcement, the reaction was mainly negative, with more than a few people taking Bronner's to task for making this decision, and some people trying to take the discussion to other directions, non-Christmas-related.

