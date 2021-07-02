It takes a certain kind of person to put yourself in danger for the entertainment of others. I think it's something we take for granted when we're watching a movie, tv, or streaming show. But for every action scene, there is someone behind it risking their lives to get the perfect shot. Michigan's queen of stunt people easily goes to Sara Holden, who recently flipped a car in River Rouge Detroit. She was attempting to do the stunt in Traverse City, but couldn't acquire the permits to pull it off.

Sara is not only a courageous stunt woman but a wife, mother of two, and an actress as well, as she has appeared in shows like CSI, Castle, Strain 100, Chicago PD, and Halloween. She's also a graduate of Western Michigan University, so Kalamazoo isn't foreign to her. She's even gone out of her way to laugh at the fact that she dies in almost every show she's on:

My family makes fun of me because I'm literally killed on almost every of my jobs. I tried to explain to them, I still get paid the same so who cares!

In the photos she posted online of her recent car stunt, she took the time to thank everyone who has been along for the ride so to speak, as she continues to pursue her dream:

I just wanted to thank everyone who took the time to follow me on this epic journey. I'm a professional Stuntwomen born and raised in MI. Very few Stuntwomen get the opportunity to turnover a car so instead of waiting around fir a call I would most likely not get, I decided to create my own opportunity and flip my own car! It took over a year to plan and prep the entire production but I'm happy to say it was a huge success.

