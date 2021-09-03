Sheriff Releases Sketch of Suspect in Saugatuck Attempted Kidnapping

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office has released a sketch of the suspect who attempted to kidnap a Saugatuck High School Student.

Authorities are hoping someone will recognize the sketch of the alleged suspect behind an attempted kidnapping that occurred Thursday, August 2, 2021.

A 17-year-old student was leaving Saugatuck High School around 10:30 a.m. when a man allegedly tried to grab her. According to law enforcement, the student was leaning into the rear passenger door of her vehicle when a man grabbed her just above her waist.

The man attempted to pull the student away from her vehicle. The victim was able to turn away from the suspect, get into her car, and then began kicking him.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office describes the suspect as a white male in his early 20's, with a skinny or thin build with short, messy blonde hair.

The suspect vehicle is described as an early 2000s Ford Escape or Explorer that is beige in color.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident or a suspect is asked to contact Allegan County Sheriff Mike Brown at 269-673-0500 and extension 4592 or by email at mbrown@allegancounty.org.

Courtesy of the Allegan County Sheriff's Office