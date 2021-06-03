Saugatuck Is Named “Most Beautiful” City in Michigan

Big cities always offer something to do. It's the smaller towns that sometimes lack excitement, but they sure can be pretty. Woman's Day magazine has come out with their list of the Most Beautiful Cities in Every State.

In Michigan, they have chosen Saugatuck as the most beautiful city in the state. Woman's Day says of the town,

"This charming beach town and famed art colony has been a favorite summer destination for decades. The main draw is the lovely Oval Beach of course, but there's plenty to do in town, like sampling local wines at Fenn Valley Tasting Room."

Saugatuck's Oval Beach has been rated by Conde Naste's Traveler Magazine as one of the 25 best shorelines in the world. MTV has ranked Oval Beach as one of the top five beaches in the country. Oval Beach Park is open year 'round.

Woman's Day magazine and Cosmopolitan magazine have differing opinions though. Cosmo didn't rank cities, but they don't think the prettiest place in Michigan is in Saugatuck. For the most beautiful spot, Cosmo says you have to cross to the eastern side of Michigan. Go to the Thumb. Cosmopolitan claims the most beautiful spot in Michigan is Turnip Rock. They say,

"This fascinating rock formation off the coast of Port Austin, Michigan, came to be after many years of waves wore down the stone. The land surrounding Turnip Rock is privately owned, however, so the only way to get up close and personal with the island is via water. Note that the area is especially shallow, so stepping out of a kayak to take a beautiful photo like this one is doable."

Where do you think is the most beautiful place in Michigan?