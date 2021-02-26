Say Good-Bye To Mr. Potato Head And Hello To…

The cancel culture has now come to the toy industry. Hasbro, a large toy company has decided to join the canceling of anyone's gender game and will be throwing the name Mr. and I assume Mrs. Potato Head to the gender trash heap that is growing by the week. They both will now be known as just Potato Heads.

According to the Detroit News, Ali Mierzejewski, editor in chief at toy review site The Toy Insider said:

“It’s a potato...kids like to see themselves in the toys they are playing with”

More and more toys are not and will not allow them to see themselves in their toys, Ali.

Hasbro has stated that their new Potato Head playset will let children “create their own type of families, including two moms or two dads”. I understand that but please tell us why they cannot achieve that type of family with the Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head format you have today?

Did you know that Mr. Potato Head first appeared way back in 1952?

What is next, do we need to get rid of:

G.I. Joe

Wonder Woman

Bob The Builder

Thomas The Train

Bert and Ernie

X-Men

Spider-Man

and on and on and on.

But we will definitely keep the Transformers,

By the way, Hasbro when will you be changing your name to Has?

According to the Centers for Disease Control:

“about one million people in the U.S. identify as transgender. That’s about 0.6% of the adult population”

I empathize with the challenges transgendered people face and I don’t want them to experience discrimination. Is it fair to basically attempt to wipe-out gender for 99.4% of the population to appease the other .6%?

Let the boys who believe they are girls play with the female-gendered toys and the girls who believe they are boys play with the male-gendered toys.

Problem solved fairly.

Please bring me the next one.

