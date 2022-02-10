Say Good-Bye To These Products: Gov. Whitmer, Wants to Get Rid Of Fossil Fuels By 2050
Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) last month released a proposed climate action plan titled MI Healthy Climate Plan. Governor Whitmer has set a goal for Michigan to be carbon neutral by 2050. The report stated “This plan does not fill in every detail or prescribe every action that will lead Michigan to a 52% reduction by 2030 and 100% carbon neutrality by 2050".
Now Michigan’s State environmental regulators have decided to extend the public comment period for their draft climate plan. My question would be why, do you really think that they will take anyone’s concerns into consideration unless they agree with them? The Global Warming crowd will only listen to people who believe 100% in Global Warming and can look past all of the dates in the last 30 years that we were told certain events would occur but they never did. For instance:
- 1989 Rising Sea Levels will Obliterate Nations if Nothing Done by 2000
- 1989: New York City’s West Side Highway Underwater by 2019 (it’s not)
- 2000: Children Won’t Know What Snow Is
- 2002: Famine In 10 Years If We Don’t Give Up Eating Fish, Meat, and Dairy
- 2004: Britain will Be Siberia by 2024
- 2008: the Arctic will Be Ice Free by 2018
- 2008: Climate Genius Al Gore Predicts Ice-Free Arctic by 2013
- 2009: Climate Genius Prince Charles Says we Have 96 Months to Save World
- 2009: UK Prime Minister Says 50 Days to ‘Save The Planet From Catastrophe
- 2014: Only 500 Days Before ‘Climate Chaos’
- 2005: Manhattan Underwater by 2015
That is not why I have written this piece. The reason for this piece is to ask you can you do without the following all of which are made with oil?
Products made from Oil and Gas:
- Antiseptics
- Artificial limbs
- Artificial turf
- Asphalt
- Aspirin
- Awnings
- Backpacks
- Balloons
- Ballpoint pens
- Bandages
- Beach umbrellas
- Boats
- Cameras
- Candies and gum
- Candles
- Car battery cases
- Car enamel
- Cassettes
- Caulking
- CDs/computer disks
- Cell phones
- Clothes
- Clothesline
- Clothing
- Coffee makers
- Cold cream
- Combs
- Computer keyboards
- Computer monitors
- Cortisone
- Crayons
- Credit cards
- Curtains
- Dashboards
- Denture adhesives
- Dentures
- Deodorant
- Detergent
- Dice
- Dishwashing liquid
- Dog collars
- Drinking cups
- Dyes
- Electric blankets
- Electrical tape
- Enamel
- Epoxy paint
- Eyeglasses
- Fan belts
- Faucet washers
- Fertilizers
- Fishing boots
- Fishing lures
- Floor wax
- Food preservatives
- Footballs
- Fuel tanks
- Glue
- Glycerin
- Golf bags
- Golf balls
- Guitar strings
- Hair coloring
- Hair curlers
- Hand lotion
- Hearing aids
- Heart valves
- House
- paint
- Hula hoops
- Ice buckets
- Ice chests
- Ice cube trays
- Ink
- Insect repellent
- Insecticides
- Insulation
- iPad/iPhone
- Kayaks
- Laptops
- Life jackets
- Light-weight aircraft
- Lipstick
- Loudspeakers
- Lubricants
- Luggage
- Model cars
- Mops
- Motorcycle helmets
- Movie film
- Nail polish
- Noise insulation
- Nylon rope
- Oil filters
- Packaging
- Paintbrushes
- Paint roller
- Pajamas
- Pantyhose
- Parachutes
- Perfumes
- Permanent press
- Petroleum jelly
- Pharmaceuticals
- Pillow filling
- Plastic toys
- Plastics
- Plywood adhesive
- Propane
- Purses
- Putty
- Refrigerants
- Refrigerator linings
- Roller skate wheels
- Roofing
- Rubber cement
- Rubbing alcohol
- Safety glasses
- Shampoo
- Shaving cream
- Shoe polish
- Shoes/sandals
- Shower curtains
- Skateboards
- Skis
- Soap dishes
- Soft contact lenses
- Solar panels
- Solvents
- Spacesuits
- Sports car bodies
- Sunglasses
- Surfboards
- Swimming pools
- Synthetic rubber
- Telephones
- Tennis rackets
- Tents
- Tires
- Toolboxes
- Tool racks
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
- Transparent tape
- Trash bags
- Truck and automobile parts
- Tubing
- TV cabinets
- Umbrellas
- Unbreakable dishes
- Upholstery
- Vaporizers
- Vinyl flooring
- Vitamin capsules
- Water pipes
- Wind turbine blades
- Yarn
Did you know these many products were made with oil? I did not. In fact, there are many more products made with oil and oil byproducts but I decided to stop with the above-listed products.
Could these products be made with other materials, yes, how many I do not know? Could these products be made at the same price as they are being made with oil today, probably not?
Remember when the Democrats close down the final oil rig and turn off that last spigot. It is not just electric vehicles that are not being charged by electricity generated from coal that will be needed.