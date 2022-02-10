Say Good-Bye To These Products: Gov. Whitmer, Wants to Get Rid Of Fossil Fuels By 2050

Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) last month released a proposed climate action plan titled MI Healthy Climate Plan. Governor Whitmer has set a goal for Michigan to be carbon neutral by 2050. The report stated “This plan does not fill in every detail or prescribe every action that will lead Michigan to a 52% reduction by 2030 and 100% carbon neutrality by 2050".

Now Michigan’s State environmental regulators have decided to extend the public comment period for their draft climate plan. My question would be why, do you really think that they will take anyone’s concerns into consideration unless they agree with them? The Global Warming crowd will only listen to people who believe 100% in Global Warming and can look past all of the dates in the last 30 years that we were told certain events would occur but they never did. For instance:

1989 Rising Sea Levels will Obliterate Nations if Nothing Done by 2000

1989: New York City’s West Side Highway Underwater by 2019 (it’s not)

2000: Children Won’t Know What Snow Is

2002: Famine In 10 Years If We Don’t Give Up Eating Fish, Meat, and Dairy

2004: Britain will Be Siberia by 2024

2008: the Arctic will Be Ice Free by 2018

2008: Climate Genius Al Gore Predicts Ice-Free Arctic by 2013

2009: Climate Genius Prince Charles Says we Have 96 Months to Save World

2009: UK Prime Minister Says 50 Days to ‘Save The Planet From Catastrophe

2014: Only 500 Days Before ‘Climate Chaos’

2005: Manhattan Underwater by 2015

That is not why I have written this piece. The reason for this piece is to ask you can you do without the following all of which are made with oil?

Products made from Oil and Gas:

Antiseptics

Artificial limbs

Artificial turf

Asphalt

Aspirin

Awnings

Backpacks

Balloons

Ballpoint pens

Bandages

Beach umbrellas

Boats

Cameras

Candies and gum

Candles

Car battery cases

Car enamel

Cassettes

Caulking

CDs/computer disks

Cell phones

Clothes

Clothesline

Clothing

Coffee makers

Cold cream

Combs

Computer keyboards

Computer monitors

Cortisone

Crayons

Credit cards

Curtains

Dashboards

Denture adhesives

Dentures

Deodorant

Detergent

Dice

Dishwashing liquid

Dog collars

Drinking cups

Dyes

Electric blankets

Electrical tape

Enamel

Epoxy paint

Eyeglasses

Fan belts

Faucet washers

Fertilizers

Fishing boots

Fishing lures

Floor wax

Food preservatives

Footballs

Fuel tanks

Glue

Glycerin

Golf bags

Golf balls

Guitar strings

Hair coloring

Hair curlers

Hand lotion

Hearing aids

Heart valves

House

paint

Hula hoops

Ice buckets

Ice chests

Ice cube trays

Ink

Insect repellent

Insecticides

Insulation

iPad/iPhone

Kayaks

Laptops

Life jackets

Light-weight aircraft

Lipstick

Loudspeakers

Lubricants

Luggage

Model cars

Mops

Motorcycle helmets

Movie film

Nail polish

Noise insulation

Nylon rope

Oil filters

Packaging

Paintbrushes

Paint roller

Pajamas

Pantyhose

Parachutes

Perfumes

Permanent press

Petroleum jelly

Pharmaceuticals

Pillow filling

Plastic toys

Plastics

Plywood adhesive

Propane

Purses

Putty

Refrigerants

Refrigerator linings

Roller skate wheels

Roofing

Rubber cement

Rubbing alcohol

Safety glasses

Shampoo

Shaving cream

Shoe polish

Shoes/sandals

Shower curtains

Skateboards

Skis

Soap dishes

Soft contact lenses

Solar panels

Solvents

Spacesuits

Sports car bodies

Sunglasses

Surfboards

Swimming pools

Synthetic rubber

Telephones

Tennis rackets

Tents

Tires

Toolboxes

Tool racks

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Transparent tape

Trash bags

Truck and automobile parts

Tubing

TV cabinets

Umbrellas

Unbreakable dishes

Upholstery

Vaporizers

Vinyl flooring

Vitamin capsules

Water pipes

Wind turbine blades

Yarn

Did you know these many products were made with oil? I did not. In fact, there are many more products made with oil and oil byproducts but I decided to stop with the above-listed products.

Could these products be made with other materials, yes, how many I do not know? Could these products be made at the same price as they are being made with oil today, probably not?

Remember when the Democrats close down the final oil rig and turn off that last spigot. It is not just electric vehicles that are not being charged by electricity generated from coal that will be needed.