Say Hello To Rachel Just, WWMT’s Newest Reporter

West Michigan has a new familiar face on the tv, as a woman who has called Montana her home since 2018 has just joined the West Michigan news team. WWMT has landed the talents of Rachel Just, their new Statewide Political Reporter. As she said, What a time to be a political reporter in Michigan, right? In a recent post she opened up about her experience from the past two years, and made the announcement of her arrival:

If you were a person I interviewed, worked alongside, or you just watched me on TV, I am so thankful that I had the chance to interact with you in some capacity. I loved telling these stories, and I will treasure my experiences forever.

I’m so excited to have accepted a job with WWMT-TV in Grand Rapids/Kalamazoo/Battle Creek, Michigan. I’ll be working with stations in the Traverse City and Flint regions of the Mitten State as well as the Statewide Political Reporter (what a time to be a political reporter in Michigan, right?). Can’t quite express how excited I am to tell the stories I’m going to be telling over the next few years.

This is a post I’ve put off for as long as possible. But it’s been wonderful to soak up all of the big first and last... Posted by Rachel Louise Just on Monday, 23 November 2020

Rachel is a an alumni of Purdue University and will be the political reporter for WWMT, Up North Live, and Mid Michigan Now. Welcome to Michigan Rachel.