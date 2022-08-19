All good things must come to an end. Unfortunately, that includes the local watering hole Barn Brewers Brewery in Lawton. Since 2015 the brewpub has been a popular spot amongst locals to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, and watch parties but soon the parties will have to move elsewhere.

On August 17th the brewery shared the sad and sudden news on social media saying,

Dear friends & family, This is by far the hardest post to write...On August 11, 2015, we opened our doors with 5 beers on tap for what was supposed to be our "soft" opening and that evening was when our dream became reality. And now, on August 27, our dream of owning and running a brewery will sunset...You've supported us since day 1 and we know you'll support us until our last day

Though the post didn't go into details as to why the brewery is shuttering its doors but whatever the reason, we can't dislike this news enough! Here's what Barn Brewers regulars had to say:

"...It’s not everyday where you find a place like the barn where you are truly welcomed with wonderful beer, food and most of all, friendship. Wishing you and your families god health and much success with n the future." - Ben Behrman

"Such a bummer to see this! I live outside of Chicago but the few times we were able to make it out there with family we really loved it!" - Tabitha Petkovich

"So sorry to hear this but thank you both for the times we shared. You created a great place to meet up, share memories, and enjoy each other." - Steven Osborne

Even though these last couple years have been tough, especially for locally owned businesses, we'll never get used to all these closures. Make sure to say your final goodbyes to Barn Brewers before August 27, 2022.

