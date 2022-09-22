Say It Ain’t So! Momma’s Snack Shack in Three Rivers to Close

You hate to see it happen. Unfortunately another business in southwest Michigan has announced its imminent closure. This time it's Momma's Snack Shack in Three Rivers that's taking the hit.

Owner Erin Bucher shared the news via the Momma's official Facebook page, saying:

I am writing through the tears so please bare [sic] with me. My heart is breaking more as I tell everyone after this weekend Mommas will be permanently closed. I just wanted to thank everyone for all the love and support. I will miss every single one of you amazing people!!

Located just off of BUS-131 in Three Rivers, Momma's Snack Shack only just opened in June of last year. In 2021 Bucher told Three Rivers News opening her own restaurant had always been a dream of hers ever since she was a little kid playing restaurant at home.

Additionally her mother Kathy Rance, owner of Duckin' Truckin' Express, also operated out of the building, housed at the site of the former Appoloni's pizzeria. Because the two businesses operated of one shared building, the snack shack operated as carry-out only allowing patrons to order at the window or call ahead to get their burgers, pizza, and onion rings fix.

Momma's Update

Bucher has given updates on hours and inventory throughout the past week saying,

Stock is going fast yall! The love, support and kind words from all of you has been overwhelming. Thank you everyone for everything these last couples years have been a journey I am honored to say I did it!!

Follow the latest from Momma's Snack Shack here and hurry up and place your last order before it's gone!

