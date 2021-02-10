Scammers Are Preying on the Michigan Pet Lovers

Imagine that you’re looking for a fluffy new companion to add to your home. You start surfing the net and find one that’s just perfect, and the company is right here in West Michigan. The next thing you know, you’ve lost your money and never see your new pet.

“Of all the scams we see, pet scams tend to have the largest personal impact,” says Phil Catlett, President of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Western Michigan. “Customers get emotionally attached through video and pictures, only to have their hearts broken when it turns out to be a con. Most victims tell us they are more upset about not getting the dog or cat than they are about the money they lost.”

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning that the latest angle has scammers claiming to be based locally. The fake addresses are giving consumers false confidence in their purchase.

“Increasingly we are finding fake websites using addresses that don’t exist, or picking real addresses they don’t have a connection with,” says Catlett. “These consumers think they are buying from a local company, only to find they have been scammed and have lost any money they paid.”

Recent scams identified by the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan include Glorious Pet Transportation Company, which claims to be located at an address in Wyoming, MI. The address given isn’t a business at all, but an apartment complex located around the corner from the Wyoming Police Department. BBB has been unable to identify anybody in that complex connected to the website.

BBB investigators have also identified seven identical websites operating under different names:

Overland Pet Agency

Pets Shipping Logistics

Air Pet Global

Express Logistics Movers

Swift Pet Ways

Prime Pet Ways

Glorious Pet Transportation Company

These websites are used to convince consumers who are buying a pet online that there is a real company set to transport their new pet. However, fake transportation companies are usually just another step in the scam.

BBB is also warning about a website called “Muh Paws”, which claims to be based in Traverse City. The website offers pet supplies for sale at a discount. BBB has received 60 complaints over the past year from customers who say they didn’t receive the product they ordered. The company has failed to resolve the complaints and, according to customers, are ignoring emails.

“It's important consumers research websites before they make a purchase,” says Catlett. “Far too often we are seeing websites pop up, take in money from customers, and fail to deliver.”

The BBB has the following advice for current and prospective pet owners:

If you can, buy local: If buying a pet, start with the local animal shelter or a local breeder. This allows you to verify, in-person, that the animal is real. If looking for pet products, find a store you are sure is local. This not only protects you, but it also helps the local economy.

Research before you buy: Find out what kind of track record the company or website has by searching at bbb.org. There you can find complaints and reviews and see if others have had issues. Do additional online searches as well and see what people are saying about their own experiences with these companies.

Be cautious with pet shipping: There are a limited number of breeders who ship animals. If you can’t verify in-person that the pet is real, do a live chat through apps like Facetime or Zoom. Make sure you can see both the seller and the animal together live.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app