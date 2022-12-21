School Bus With Children Aboard Overturns In Calhoun County

A Dean Transportation school bus was on its route, filled with children, when it was involved in an accident with a passenger vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway and overturn.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to 23 Mile and R Drive North, in Lee Township, for the rollover accident at around 3 p.m., Tuesday, December 20.

Upon arrival, several occupants, including children, were still inside the overturned school bus. They were safely removed by first responders, with one child and the driver being transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was the lone occupant and was also removed from their auto, without injuries.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Marshall Area Fire Ambulance Service, Charlotte Ambulance Service, Marengo Fire Department, and Bellevue Fire Department.

The sheriff’s office failed to say what school the students attended, and details are lacking as to the cause of the accident, which is still under investigation.