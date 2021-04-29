SEA LIFE Michigan Offering Free Tickets for Healthcare Workers

From the very beginning of the pandemic, they were there giving 110% on the frontlines. Healthcare workers have given us all a greater appreciation for what they do day in, and day out over the past year.

Get our free mobile app

As a way of saying "Thank you for all you do", SEA LIFE Michigan Aquarium located at Great Lakes Crossing has announced a special token of their appreciation. During the month of May, SEA LIFE will be offering complimentary admission for all health care workers.

On weekdays in May, from Monday, May 3rd -Friday, May 28th, workers can enjoy a free one-day admission to Michigan's largest aquarium right in Auburn Hills. Also, workers will be able to bring along some friends! Healthcare workers can bring as many as four guests with them who will receive 50% off their admission with the same online ticket purchase. Children ages 2 and under are free.

Hayley Anderson, GM of SEA LIFE Michigan Aquarium told Mid-Michigan Now,

“Health care professionals are working tirelessly and putting themselves at risk. They’re making a great sacrifice and we hope, in some small way, a carefree day out with their friends & family at the aquarium will provide a much-needed reprieve from the burden they’ve shouldered for more than a year now.”

Tickets are limited and must be booked online in advance. Workers will need to bring their Health Care Employee ID or a paystub for verification.

To get your tickets, click here and use the code HEALTHCARE.