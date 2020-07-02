Search For A Missing Battle Creek Woman Presumed Dead Continues

The search for a missing Battle Creek woman police believe was the victim of homicide continues.

Battle Creek Police are continuing their search for 27-year-old Amber Griffin. She was reported missing on June 24 and police asked for the community's help locating her. Shortly after Amber was reported missing, her boyfriend was arrested for her murder. 25-year-old Derek Horton has been arraigned on open murder charges in connection with her disappearance. He pled not guilty and is being held without bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.

Despite daily searches by law enforcement, members of Michigan Search and Rescue, family, volunteers, and the use of a trained cadaver dog, Amber Griffin's body has not been located.

Police say witnesses have come forward saying Amber Griffin and Horton had been at a party on Oneita Street and then were in a house nearby when Amber attempted to call 911 at about 2 a.m. on June 23. A dispatcher reported hearing a struggle between a man and a woman before the call abruptly ended. Amber's mother and police have said there had been a history of domestic violence throughout the couple's relationship. Amber had two children who have lived with Amber's mother for years due to the violence in the home.

Police say a date of interest is Tuesday, June 23. They’re asking anyone who saw Horton that day or the black 2003 Chevy Impala he was driving to contact them or Silent Observer. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Center at (269) 781-0911 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence, there is help. Click here for resources in Battle Creek. The State of Michigan also has resources and you can find help near you by clicking here.