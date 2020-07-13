Search For Lansing Man Missing In Lake Michigan To Continue

The search for a 20-year-old Lansing man who went missing in Lake Michigan in South Haven last night will continue Monday.

North Beach in South Haven remains closed Monday while crews decide what their next steps will be after a man went missing in Lake Michigan during red flag warnings. Authorities responded to the North Beach around 9:20 p.m. Sunday after a friend who was with the man had reported him missing. South Haven Area Emergency Services officials say the man was struggling in the water before disappearing. There was a rip current at the time of the incident and waves were between 5 and 6 feet.

Water conditions prevented crews from sending a dive team in to search further. A Coast Guard helicopter was brought in, and a drone was also used to aid in the search while a Coast Guard boat scanned the water.

Police say just before the Lansing man went missing, another man in his late teens or early twenties was swept off the North Pier and into the Black River but he was safely rescued shortly after. Crews were about to clear the scene when they were notified of the Lansing man's disappearance. Red flags were flying at the beach at the time of both incidents.

The Coast Guard was assisted by the South Haven Area Emergency Service and Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department.