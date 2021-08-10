Woman Searching for Wedding Dress Mistakenly Donated to Portage Goodwill in 1998

A woman thought she donated her old wedding dress only to find years later it was her sister's. Now her niece is getting married and the family hopes to track the dress down before the big day.

It's a long shot but worth a try. Two sisters got married in 1993. Their mother offered to have both dresses cleaned and preserved. The preservation would ensure the dresses would remain in good shape for future generations. Both dresses were taken to an area dry cleaner, preserved, boxed up, and returned to the sisters. But, each sister was unknowingly given the other's dress.

Seems an easy enough problem to fix, right? Wrong. Both sisters never opened the boxes. Like many, Mari decided down the road that she no longer needed her dress which had remained boxed up as it had since it was retrieved from the cleaners. In 1998, Mari donated the dress to a Portage Goodwill in Michigan.

Mari didn't think twice about it until last week when her niece got engaged. Mari's sister asked offered up her old wedding dress to her daughter (Mari's niece). The niece went to try on the dress and that's when the family realized the huge mistake. Mari's sister had Mari's dress all these years. Here is Mari's niece in the dress below.

Mari says her niece and sister are being very good sports about the situation but Mari says she would really like her niece to at least have the option of wearing her mother's wedding dress when her big day comes.

Mari did what most do in this day and age when one needs to find something, she took to social media to try to locate the dress.

Do you recognize this dress?

The odds of finding this dress are pretty steep but to Mari and her family, it's worth a shot.