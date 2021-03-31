Search Underway For Battle Creek Woman Missing Since 2005

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is conducting a search for a woman who was believed to be pregnant when she went missing in 2005.

In a news release, Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley said that his office is searching today, March 31, on 6 1/2 Mile in Newton Township. This is a physical search, including the use of a cadaver dog, based on leads in an investigation regarding Battle Creek resident Ashley Parlier who went missing in 2005.

Ashley Parlier was 21-years-old when she was last seen and her family believed she was 5 to 7 months pregnant. Her sister Nicole previously told us that Ashley was not like most 21-year-olds. She had the mental capacity of a 12 to 14-year-old, was very naive, and had very little social skills.

Ashley lived with her parents in the 400 block of North Bedford Road in Battle Creek. It was also the location where Ashley was last seen.

Detectives were drawn to this area due to recent leads in the investigation, and investigators recently traveled to California, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, as well, to pursue leads. The Sheriff says that a person of interest has been identified in this crime, but that person's name will not be released at this time.

The morning Ashley went missing, her parents confronted her about being pregnant. Ashley was an extremely slender young woman, barely weighing 100 pounds. Her parents had noticed an obvious growing baby bump on her small frame. Ashley's sister, Nicole, says that the confrontation between her parents and sister was out of concern for the unborn child. They wanted her to see a doctor and get prenatal care if Ashley wanted to keep the baby. Nicole says her parents were not angry but wanted Ashley to make a decision on her pregnancy and pursue the proper treatment from doctors.

That was the last time anyone ever saw or heard from Ashley again. Ashley walked away on foot directly after her parents confronted her. Ashley did not have a driver's license, a car, a cell phone, or credit cards.

At the time of her disappearance, Ashley was described as a Caucasian female, standing 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds, having crooked teeth, with brown hair and eyes. Ashley was last seen wearing a checkered shirt, blue jeans, and brown leather sandals.

Detectives are interested in speaking with anyone who was friends or acquaintances with Ashley Parlier, or has information about her disappearance: Please call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880.