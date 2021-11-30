When it comes to buying a home, everyone has a different style preference, right?

If you're a lover of more modern or contemporary designs in homes, this Kalamazoo property would be a dream. With a unique design that gives it a feeling of being "futuristic", let's check out this home currently for sale in the Bronson Boulevard neighborhood.

The home, which you can find on Zillow, sits at 1242 Edgemoor Ave in Kalamazoo and is currently listed for $849, 500. The listing agent is Jennifer J. Weyenberg at Advanced Realty Global who can be contacted at 269-381-4200.

If you love privacy, the placement of this home provides plenty. You'll be surrounded by woods as you enjoy:

4 bedrooms

5 bathrooms

bay windows

3 car garage

2 fireplaces

Get our free mobile app

And much more. The home also has a number of murphy beds and plenty of built-in cabinets for storage.

Honestly, the first thing I thought of when I saw the interior of the home was that scene from Ferris Bueller's Day off where they're all in Cam's father's garage (shoutout to all of my fellow, older millennials):

No, there are no shattered widows to fix in this home, but, the wide-open windows surrounded by trees are reminiscent of this scene. Instead of continuing to explain it poorly, why don't we take a virtual tour:

Huge, Secluded Kalamazoo Home Has a Very Futuristic Feel This Kalamazoo home has a unique, contemporary design giving it a futuristic feel.

Can't get enough of unique properties? Check out this Colon home that has a bomb shelter and secret doors. It's amazing:

Quaint Cottage in Colon Michigan Features a Library with a Secret Door and a Bomb Shelter