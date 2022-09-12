Break out the colorful tapestries, the tinted glasses, and prepare to giggle if you're in Ann Arbor this weekend, because Magic Mushrooms will be in the air.

Entheofest will return to UofM's Central Campus at the Diag off State Street on Sept. 18th.

Get our free mobile app

The first Entheofest was last year with thousands of people attending from all over the country. This time, organizers say they plan to take it up another notch.

Per an interview with MLive...

"We're very enthusiastic about it and it's going to be bigger and better than last year, and it's going to be continuing for the next many decades." - Chuck Ream, local psychedelic activist

Ream is a member of Decriminalize Nature Michigan, who is one of the groups organizing the festival.

The festival was created as an anniversary to Ann Arbor's attempt to decriminalize plants and fungi, including ayahuasca, ibogaine, mescaline, peyote, and of course psilocybin mushrooms in 2020.

Now, this festival is NOT meant to be a "Burning Man" kind of event where people get high on psychedelics and "feel" music. It's entirely possible that will happen on a much smaller scale, but the REAL purpose is to raise awareness, and organize and recruit for psychedelic advocate groups.

Organizations like SAPS (Students Association for Psychedelic Studies), Decriminalize Nature Michigan, the Michigan Psychedelic Society, and the SSDP (Students for Sensible Drug Policy UofM Chapter) are hosting the event.

Now, the big question... if there's going to be psychedelics there, are mushrooms legal in Ann Arbor? Answer... no. BUT, they have been decriminalized in Ann Arbor. Basically, you get caught with them, you get an infraction and a ticket from local police, but it does NOT go on your criminal record. BUT, it is still illegal on a state and federal level.

Nonetheless, it's happening this weekend, with a couple dozen speakers. And yes, there will be some music you can "feel" with Jesse Clayton playing throughout the day.

It also struck me kind of funny that something that is nationally still highly illegal, has a place on its website for "where to find us," and literally has a big green "X" right where a bunch of High AF people are gonna be. But that's just me.

So I guess, giggle up and get ready Ann Arbor.