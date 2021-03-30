Second Fire At Battle Creek Home Where Landlord Murdered Couple

A Battle Creek home that was the scene of a double murder was found on fire for a second time and is under investigation.

Get our free mobile app

For the second time in less than a year, a Battle Creek home located at 203 Post Avenue, which was the scene of a grizzly double murder was found on fire and is under investigation. Chad Allen Reed, the landlord accused of killing a missing Battle Creek couple is behind bars awaiting trial after waiving his preliminary hearing in February.

Courtesy of the Battle Creek Police Department

Friends and family of 34-year-old Joseph Soule and 31-year-old Jaclyn Lepird reported the couple was missing to Battle Creek police in early October 2020. Several anonymous tips led Battle Creek police to the home the couple shared with their landlord on Post Avenue in Battle Creek, Michigan. The couple lived on the top floor of the home while Reed resided on the bottom floor.

Chad Allen Reed, the landlord, turned himself into authorities and later confessed to the murders came during questioning. Authorities say the couple and the landlord had a long-running dispute over several issues during the residency. While friends of the couple said Reed had an unhealthy infatuation with Jaclyn. The landlord lived on the main floor while the couple lived upstairs.

Reed claimed he had shot and killed Joseph in self-defense and shot Lepird while trying to escape. Reed admitted to then beating and strangling Jaclyn outside the home.

The home where the murders took place was the scene of a fire on October 18, 2020. At 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, the Battle Creek Fire Department responded to the home once again. The home has been vacant since the first fire. There were no injuries and fire crews were able to get the fire under control within minutes and there were no injuries.

Damage to the home for this incident is estimated to be around $8,000. The Battle Creek Fire Department deems this fire as suspicious and the cause remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Battle Creek Fire Department at 269-966-3519.

Inside The Peck Mansion in Grand Rapids