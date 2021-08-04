Second Gunman Questioned in Deadly Arbors of Battle Creek Shooting

A man identified as the second gunman at the deadly apartment shooting is cooperating with police.

A man who has been identified as the second gunman during last week's deadly Arbors of Battle Creek apartment shooting has been questioned by Battle Creek Police detectives. He has been identified as a 24-year-old Battle Creek man.

The shooting happened shortly before 5:30 a.am. following an argument over noise from a group dancing and listening to loud music in the parking lot of the apartment on July 28, 2021. 27-year-old Andre Watson was pronounced dead at the scene. A 29-year-old woman who is the sister of the victim was also injured. She was treated at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo for gunshot wounds to her legs and released later that same day. We are withholding her name because she is a victim in the incident.

29-year-old Lansing Hodges is facing murder and multiple firearms charges for the shooting. As many as 27 shots were fired in all. Police say they believe Hodges is the one who fired the deadly shot. Hodges was a resident of the apartment complex and admitted to firing a gun during the incident.

Battle Creek Police Detective Joel Case told WWMT that investigators found two different types of shell casings at the scene. He says police were able to identify the second shooter last week and made contact on Friday. The 24-year-old then came to the Battle Creek police station to be interviewed earlier this week.

The 24-year-old surrendered his gun and admitted that he had fired his weapon as many as 17 times during the incident. Investigators say the bullet recovered from Watson's body does not match the caliber of the surrendered weapon.

Police are not releasing the second gunman's name at this time. He is said to have legally possed the gun which is now being tested by police. Police say he continues to be cooperative with the investigation. Prosecutors will determine if he will face charges related to the incident.

Police continue to search for the weapon that Hodges used to fire the deadly shot.

A funeral for the victim, 27-year-old Andre Watson, will take place Thursday at the Kingdom Builders Worldwide church, according to the Battle Creek Enquirer. Watson was an Army veteran and father of two. He will be buried at Fort Custer National Cemetary.

