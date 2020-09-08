Possible Dates for (possible) Second Stimulus Checks

Are we getting a second stimulus check? If so, where and when is it?

Finalization of another stimulus check has been stalemated for a few months, even though Congress and the White House are in approval. The IRS needs to form a plan, if they haven't already done so.

If Senate passes the bill on Sept. 11 along with the House, and the president's signature, checks would be sent out the week of Sept. 28.

If Senate passes the bill on Sept. 30 along with the House, and the president's signature, checks would be sent out the week of Oct. 12.

If Senate passes the bill on Oct. 16 along with the House, and the president's signature, checks would be sent out the week of Nov. 2.

If the Senate and the House don't approve the bill, the president could sign an order to get it done. The earliest that could happen is Sept. 12, with direct deposits the week of Sept. 21 and paper checks going out the week of Sept. 28.

Keep yer fingers crossed...the second stimulus checks would be the same amount as the first: $1,200. For more information, including how much extra you can get for dependents, CLICK HERE.