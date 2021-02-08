Michigan's Upper Peninsula has a lot of prisons but didn't know there was a secret frozen forensic study facility there as well.

According to WOOD, somewhere in Marquette County, there is a Forensic Research Outdoor Station (FROST) that is a part of Northern Michigan University.

Us trolls (Yoopers refer to everyone living south of the Mackinac Bridge as trolls) don't know where FROST is located, but many of the locals in Marquette are aware of the location.

FROST's location is kept secret out of respect for those inside the facility. Basically, because many of the people at the facility are dead and have donated their bodies to science and in this case - frozen science.

The facility is surrounded by an eight-foot fence that has a layer of fabric to keep bodies from being seen that are test subjects on the property. There are cameras around the fence so no one can sneak in for a peak and there are even trail cameras on the grounds in case someone does. Plus they have to keep bears, wolves, and coyotes from eating the test bodies.

FROST is for finding out what happens to bodies when they are frozen after death. They are also studying what happens from microbes, insects, and some animal scavenging.

If you have ever seen an episode of Forensic Files where there is a case about a body found in extremely cold temperatures, this facility in the U.P. is where some of the information will come from to help solve the case.

The facility gets its bodies from donors -- many of which are former law enforcement officers and prosecutors who know the value of forensic science in solving murders and deaths in the cold.

If you would like to donate your body to science, no problem, but if your body is unclaimed at a medical facility FROST won't accept it.

FROST has been around Northern Michigan University since 2015 and scientists along with students have learned a lot during its research.

FROST is one of only 11 facilities that study this type of information around the world.

If you would like to donate your body for science, just reach out to Northern Michigan University and your body could help others while you are in the afterlife.