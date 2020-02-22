Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson today announced the Secretary of State Mobile Office will visit the 33rd annual Battle Creek RV & Camper Show Thursday, March 5, through Sunday, March 8.

The event is being held at Kellogg Arena, 36 Hamblin Ave. The full-service Mobile Office hours are:

Thursday, March 5, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, March 6, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 8, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The office offers most of the services available at a regular branch. Visitors will be able to register to vote, renew or replace their license plate, renew their driver's license or state ID, change their address and sign up on the Michigan Organ Donor Registry, among other transactions.

Michigan SOS Mobile Office-State of Michigan

Area residents also can learn more about REAL ID and apply for a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or state ID card. Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, you will need a REAL ID-compliant document to fly within the United States and enter certain federal facilities, military bases and nuclear power plants. To apply, bring the following:

Your driver’s license or state ID card.

Your certified birth certificate with a raised seal or stamp issued by a governmental agency; valid, unexpired U.S. passport; or an approved citizenship or legal presence document. (Faxes and photocopies won’t be accepted.)

If your name is different from what is on your birth certificate, bring certified documents, such as a marriage license or court order, for every time your name has changed.