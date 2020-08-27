Secretary of State Offers Special Appointments

Need to get that license renewed? There are a lot of us who weren't able to during the spring because of coronavirus so the Secretary of State offices are holding special appointments. They will be doing special appointments and extended hours for Michigan residents to renew driver’s licenses or state ID cards that expire between Jan. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2020.

These special appointments will help because some people, including people I know, have tried to schedule appointments only to see that the next one open isn't until the winter or next year. You will have to get a move on though because they are only this from 4 and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday running through Sept. 30. To make an appointment GO HERE or call 888-SOS-MICH (767-6424).

Just know you will have to go in person to do this. Also you must have a license that has expired or will be expiring September 30th, 2020. You will be able to do vehicle renewals or other features online as you can not use these in person appointments for that. You can see more about their online services here.