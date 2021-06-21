See Inside Motown’s Historic Recording Studio
A mecca for any music fan has got to be the legendary Motown (“Hitsville”) Recording Studio in Detroit.
Motown Timeline:
1957: Berry Gordy Jr.s 1st record success, cowriter of Jackie Wilson's “Reet Petite”
1957: Gordy meets Smokey Robinson
1958: Gordy records Smokey & the Miracles' 1st record, “Got A Job” on End Records
1959: Record company founded by Gordy as Tamla Records
1959: Motown's 1st national release: “Money” by Barrett Strong
1960: Business incorporated as Motown Record Corporation
1960: Motown's 1st Gold Record Award: The Miracles' “Shop Around”
1961-1971: Motown Records spawns over 110 Top Ten hits.
1968: Motown moves it's business offices to 2457 Woodward Avenue, Detroit.
1972: Motown moves it's business offices to Los Angeles, California.
Motown and its subsidiary labels had many, many, many recording artists – but the ones that made the longest-lasting imprints in the minds of the American public were
The Supremes,
Temptations,
Four Tops,
Marvin Gaye,
Stevie Wonder,
Martha & The Vandellas,
The Marvelettes,
David Ruffin,
Eddie Kendricks,
Junior Walker & The All Stars,
Gladys Knight & The Pips,
Mary Wells,
Smokey Robinson & The Miracles,
The Jackson Five,
and Rare Earth.
For years it was taboo for anyone to come into the legendary Motown recording studios and take pictures...but now take a look at the gallery below and see the historic studio where vocals were recorded by the above-mentioned Motown stars!
Inside Motown's Legendary Recording Studio
Detroit Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Members
Five Artists Who Could Organize a Michigan Charity Concert
MORE: Seven Great Michigan Concert Venues
MORE: The 10 Greatest 3 Piece Bands in Classic Rock