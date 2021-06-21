See Inside Motown’s Historic Recording Studio

A mecca for any music fan has got to be the legendary Motown (“Hitsville”) Recording Studio in Detroit.

Motown Timeline:

1957: Berry Gordy Jr.s 1st record success, cowriter of Jackie Wilson's “Reet Petite”

1957: Gordy meets Smokey Robinson

1958: Gordy records Smokey & the Miracles' 1st record, “Got A Job” on End Records

1959: Record company founded by Gordy as Tamla Records

1959: Motown's 1st national release: “Money” by Barrett Strong

1960: Business incorporated as Motown Record Corporation

1960: Motown's 1st Gold Record Award: The Miracles' “Shop Around”

1961-1971: Motown Records spawns over 110 Top Ten hits.

1968: Motown moves it's business offices to 2457 Woodward Avenue, Detroit.

1972: Motown moves it's business offices to Los Angeles, California.

Motown and its subsidiary labels had many, many, many recording artists – but the ones that made the longest-lasting imprints in the minds of the American public were

The Supremes,

Temptations,

Four Tops,

Marvin Gaye,

Stevie Wonder,

Martha & The Vandellas,

The Marvelettes,

David Ruffin,

Eddie Kendricks,

Junior Walker & The All Stars,

Gladys Knight & The Pips,

Mary Wells,

Smokey Robinson & The Miracles,

The Jackson Five,

and Rare Earth.

For years it was taboo for anyone to come into the legendary Motown recording studios and take pictures...but now take a look at the gallery below and see the historic studio where vocals were recorded by the above-mentioned Motown stars!

