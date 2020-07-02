See Michigan Rescue Dog’s Stunning 15 Day Transformation & How You Can Help

See the heartwarming transformation of a dog found abandoned in rural Calhoun County.

On June 14, some individuals in a community group on social media shared heartbreaking photos of a dog in very rough shape who had been hanging out by a dirt road in Burlington Township for a few days.

Courtesy of Joanne Owsley Seymour

The dog had sores all over, missing fur, and had skin hanging from her body from a lack of food. For days community members went to feed, give water to and try to coax the dog to safety. The poor girl was so scared and distrustful.

Courtesy of Joanne Owsley Seymour

On June 16th with a live trap in hand, volunteers went once again to try rescue to the poor girl. When they arrived, they found her just laying the road like she had lost all hope. They were finally able to trap her and she was promptly brought to an animal rescuer who took her to a vet immediately. A fundraiser was started to aid her rescuer with the costs associated with her medical care.

Courtesy of Joanne Owsley Seymour

Near as can be figured, this rescue dog is a hound, boxer or mastiff mix. A female Mastiff should normally weigh between 120 to 170 pounds. Here's what her rescuer said of this poor girl's condition after being seen by the veterinarian.

She had a yeast infection in both ears, bug bites all over her body, and a severe flea allergy. She had lost a lot of her fur which is how I came up with the name Rosie. Her skin was so pink and almost raw. She was also dehydrated, severely malnourished and almost appeared to have two black eyes. On that date, she weighed 46 pounds.~Joanne Owsley Seymour

Courtesy of Joanne Owsley Seymour

Rosie slept and ate then slept some more and ate again. Joanne said that's nearly all Rosie did in the beginning. Eating as much as three dogs in the first week. Joanne also found that Rosie had not been housebroken and started patiently working with her on it.

Courtesy of Joanne Owsley Seymour

Courtesy of Joanne Owsley Seymour

Rosie's fur began growing back in and while on the outside her healing was underway, Rosie would grow very anxious every time her rescuer would go outside without her, crying and howling.

Courtesy of Joanne Owsley Seymour

As you look through the photos, you can see Rosie's body language change from a very scared dog looking as though she wishes she could disappear to a dog slowly feeling better and a little more relaxed.

Courtesy of Joanne Owsley Seymour

Joanne said that they tried to get Rosie to play, but she just whines and seems to not know how to.

Courtesy of Joanne Owsley Seymour

Courtesy of Joanne Owsley Seymour

Improvements could be seen nearly every day as Rosie continues filling out and more and more of her hair returned. Her skin no longer the shade that inspired her name.

Courtesy of Joanne Owsley Seymour

Courtesy of Joanne Owsley Seymour

The last two photos were taken on July 1st. Just 15 days after her rescue. Rosie is looking more like a normal dog with what appears to be some growing confidence. She had her latest checkup at the vet receiving vaccines and nail trim. The vet said she gained 10 pounds in those 15 days. Joanne says Rosie is no longer anxious when she leaves. She now loves playing toys and other dogs. Rosie is housebroken and no longer needs a crate. One of her new favorite things is giving and getting kisses. She's doing well with the rescue cats in the home and has proven to be a good guard dog, alerting the family to the arrival of strangers to their driveway. Joanne says Rosie sleeps snuggled up to her at night. Rosie's next challenge is working on her trust issues with strangers. Joanne plans to start taking her for walks in a park to help Rosie overcome this challenge.

Rosie will go to the vet to be spayed soon and if her rescuer can part with her, Rosie will be available for adoption around July 13. You can help Rosie continue her transformation by clicking here and donating.