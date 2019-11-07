See Our State’s Favorite Christmas Song: Michigan Rocks

Spotify has crowned Mariah Carey the "Queen of Christmas," but her holiday hit is not the #1 Christmas song in Michigan. See what is popular around the Midwest and here at home for the holidays.

Santa makes the list; so does Spotify. Patch.com reports "users of the streaming service created more than 18 million Christmas-themed playlists, so they certainly had plenty of data to analyze." Checking it twice they verified each state's favorite Christmas song.

Michigan's most played holiday hit may surprise you: "Siberian Sleigh Ride" by Trans-Siberian Orchestra. This song starts slow, but 10 seconds in, the guitars begin to churn. Then they wail. Conjuring up visions of sugar plums rocking in your head, this tune is three minutes of Christmas cheer.

Looking to our midwest neighbors, it is no surprise that Indiana picked "Indiana Christmas" by Straight No Chaser. Minnesota, home to the worst winter weather cozies up with Amy Grant and "I Need A Silent Night." It's too cold for exposed skin in Chicago but Illinois residents played Barenaked Ladies' "Elf's Lament" more than any other. We all know "Silent Night" but I've never heard of Baby Magic Melodies- they're tops in Ohio. Data doesn't lie. Wisconsin has gone country with Faith Hill's "Little Drummer Boy." Those are your midwest favorites, let's look at the worldwide list.

Spotify's Top 10 Christmas Songs Across the Globe: