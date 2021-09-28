Select Workers To Get Extra $600 Stimulus Check If You Qualify

We would like to see extra stimulus money go directly to those who desperately need it.

All this stimulus money sent out over the past several months has really been very beneficial to millions of Americans all across the country.

According to mlive.com:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced $700 million in grant funding is available through the new Farm and Food Workers relief program. The bulk of the money-some $680 million-will go to help farmworkers and meatpackers to help cover COVID pandemic-related health and safety costs.

It's great to see that farmworkers and meatpackers will be getting the extra help that they need. This pandemic has certainly taken its toll on just about every business out there.

Even when they first started mailing out stimulus checks, all that extra money was being used for keeping up with bills along with buying groceries and other important items.

Mlive.com also adds:

Unlike previous rounds of stimulus that involved direct payments, this one will be administered through grants to state and non-profit assistance agencies. Agencies will apply for the grants this fall and must demonstrate the capability to distributed stimulus checks up to $600 to eligible workers.

Not only will farmworkers and meat packing workers receive extra stimulus money, but grocery store workers will receive close to $20 million in grant funding.

All of this is going to take some time, but once they get all the grants in order, it's up to the agencies to make sure the stimulus money is forwarded through the proper channels.