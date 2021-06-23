Semi Rolls Spilling 70 Gallons of Diesel in Calhoun County

An Indiana semi-driver was lucky to escape serious injury when his truck left the interstate, struck a culvert, and rolled early Wednesday morning.

Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported semi accident just before 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. The semi-truck was heading southbound on I-69 near the 28-mile marker when the semi left the roadway and partially rolled over.

Get our free mobile app

In the process of leaving the roadway, the semi struck a culvert causing damage to the structure. The collision also caused a spill of approximately 70 gallons of diesel fuel on the bank of Nottawa Creek.

The driver, a 53-year-old male from Indiana, was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. According to a release from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, the fuel spill was contained before any water contamination occurred.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office was assisted on scene by the Tekonsha Fire Department and Marshall Area Fire Fighters Ambulance Authority.

You think this is crazy? Check out these other crazy driving stories from Michigan...

READ MORE: Crazy Driving Stories