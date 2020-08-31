Semi-Truck Fire Closes Shuts Down Portion Of I-94 Sunday

vitpho

A semi-truck fire closed a portion of I-94 Sunday afternoon.

Michigan State Police Troopers were called to a report of a semi-truck on fire at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020. The semi was westbound on I-94 near the rest area in Calhoun County, Marengo Township. The incident was just west of exit 112 near the Love's Travel Stop. The semi was hauling a trailer filled with car parts.

The semi caught fire and the trailer became engulfed in flames. Westbound traffic on I-94 was shut down briefly, then the left shoulder and the left lane were partially opened for traffic. All freeway lanes were opened back up within a few hours.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department, Marengo Township Fire Department, Marshall Township Fire Department, Bud’s Towing, and Patriot Spill Response assisted at the scene.

