Senate Republicans Vote To Dismiss President Trumps ‘Impeachment’ Trial

The cake appears to be baked and all but 5 Senate Republicans voted to dismiss the “impeachment” trial against President Trump. That means 45 Republican Senators agreed that the trial is unconstitutional since Trump is now a private citizen and exempt from facing removal from office. The Democrats would need 17 Republican Senators in which to convict and remove Trump from office who by the way is already out of office.

So this political theater will continue for its original two main purposes:

Bloody up President Trump because the left is deadly afraid of him and all people who believe in America First.

To give them cover from all of the executive orders that Joe Biden is signing at a record pace that will harm Americans. One example is the thousands of people Biden fired from good-paying union jobs involved with the Keystone Pipeline to assuage his Global Warming portion of his Party.

The five Republican Senators who voted to table the motion (a bill is tabled when a legislative body adopts a motion to suspend consideration of a bill indefinitely) were:

Maine Sen. Collins

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey

Senator Rand Paul introduced that motion that argues that the trial is unconstitutional since Trump is now a private citizen and exempt from facing removal from office. In a Washington Examiner opinion piece Senator Paul stated:

“If we are about to try to impeach a president, then where is the chief justice? If the accused is no longer president, then where is the constitutional power to impeach him? Private citizens don’t get impeached. Impeachment is for removal from office, and the accused here has already left office.”

When Senator Paul asked where is the chief justice he is referring to the U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts who has declined or refused to officiate as a judge over this “trial”. I assume because it is not an official impeachment trial and he did not want anything to do with this unserious Kabuki political theater. As Article I, § 3, cl. 6, gives to the Senate:

“the sole power to try all impeachments,” requires that Senators be under oath or affirmation when sitting for that purpose, stipulates that the Chief Justice of the United States is to preside when the President of the United States is tried, and provides for conviction on the vote of two-thirds of the members present.”

Senator Paul went on to state in his opinion piece and his speech on the floor of the Senate yesterday:

“But what of Democrats' words, what of Democrats' incitement to violence? No Democrat will honestly ask whether Bernie Sanders incited the shooter who nearly killed Rep. Steve Scalise and a volunteer coach of the congressional Republican baseball squad. The shooter nearly pulled off a massacre, all because he fervently believed the false and inflammatory rhetoric spewed by Sanders and other Democrats — lines such as “The Republican healthcare plan for the uninsured is that you die.” As this avowed Bernie supporter shot at us, he screamed, “This is for healthcare!” No Democrat will ask whether Sen. Cory Booker incited violence when he called for his supporters to get “up in the face” of congresspeople, a very visual and specific incitement. No Democrat will ask whether Maxine Waters incited violence when she literally told her supporters, and I quote, “If you see a member of the Trump Cabinet at a restaurant, a department store, a gas station, or any place, you create a crowd and you push back on them.” My wife and I were pushed and surrounded by the type of mob Waters likes to inspire. It’s terrifying to have a swarm of people threaten to kill you, curse at you, and hold you literally hostage until police come to your rescue. No Democrat has ever considered impeaching Waters for her violent rhetoric.”

Amen brother Paul, amen!

If the ten Republicans who voted for impeachment in the House and the five Republicans who voted to table the motion in the Senate are serious individuals who care about rhetoric that can lead to violence. They should have already written up and submitted the articles of removal of the above mentioned Democrats and all the other elected or even out of office politicians who have used the word “fight” for your rights or country.

They have not done so yet which leads me to believe they just might not be that serious about their concern for violent rhetoric and are more concerned about their political futures or made an emotional decision. In their next election, their constituents will need to decide if they want someone representing them who makes such decisions based on their political futures or emotion.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595