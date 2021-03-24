“Sensory Showtimes” Returning To Celebration Cinema

Going to the movie theatre is typically a fun experience. In an effort to make it an enjoyable time and inclusive for everyone, Celebration Cinema has announced the return of their "Sensory Showtimes."

Celebration Cinema is relaunching their movie going experience directed specifically for individuals and families with special needs, including autism. According to a press release sent to Fox 17, "Sensory Showtimes" are current movies presented in a way to make it more comfortable and welcoming to those movie goers with special needs. Some of the modifications at the theatres include:

Lower volume

Auditorium lights dim but remain on

Movies are presented in 2D with open-captioning and begin at show time with limited previews

A more accepting environment

Cheering, calling out and movement are welcome

On March 27, the first "sensory showtime" will be "Tom & Jerry" at 10:30am. "Raya & The Last Dragon” will follow on April 10.

Emily Loeks, Director of Community Affairs for Celebration Cinema said,

“We aim to create space where people connect with each other and experience great stories together. We hope that Sensory shows open the door wider for more in our community to have that experience.”

Side Note: The concession stands are open!