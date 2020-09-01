September Scrap Tire Event in Athens Township

If you’re doing a little Fall cleanup and have some tires around the property, now’s your chance to unload them! But you have to be a Calhoun County resident, and you can’t just dump any tires. Here’s the info:

A free residential scrap tire collection will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 9 in Athens, at the Township Office. This collection is open to Calhoun County residents only to dispose of unwanted passenger vehicle tires and does not include commercial business or over-sized tires, such as tractor or loader tires. Please remove all dirt and debris from the tires before bringing them to the collection.

Tire collections will be held rain or shine at the following location. Early tire drop-offs are not permitted.

Wednesday, September 9

Athens Township Office

130 East Burr Oak St., Athens

Noon to 5 p.m., or until the semi-trailer is full

Grant funding limits scrap tire collections to the capacity of the event semi-trailers. Once the semi-trailer is full, the collection will end. Each trailer can hold approximately 1,000 passenger tires. Residents should note that participants are limited to 10 scrap tires per event. Note: Hauling more than ten tires per vehicle requires scrap tire hauling registration unless tires are the hauler’s “own” tires.

The Southwest Michigan Solid Waste Consortium received funding from The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Scrap Tire Cleanup Grant Program to hold scrap tire collections in its member counties in 2020. Calhoun County’s portion of the multi-county grant award will allow for three local scrap tire collections.