Setting Detroit’s Concern Level vs. Cardiac Commanders

The Detroit Lions know they'll be facing off with the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Expect some offensive fireworks.

While there is plenty of hype surrounding the idea that the Detroit Lions will be the NFC representative in Super Bowl LIX, the fact remains that the Lions must play (and win) two more games to reach that goal.

Neither of these games will be easy, should the Lions make it past the Commanders next Saturday.

Historically speaking, the Lions don't fair well against Washington in the postseason. Washington was responsible for stopping Detroit at the 1991 NFC Championship and holds a 3-0 postseason record over the Lions.

On a broader scale, Washington is one of those teams that has long had the Lions' number, boasting a 31-16 all-time record over Detroit. That includes an 18-game winning streak that extended from 1968 through 1997.

Of course, that's in the past. Detroit currently has a two-game winning streak against Washington. Effectively, the Lions are undefeated against Washington since the franchise changed its team name.

However, these Commanders are a bit different. They are led by the likely NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels and his ability to win tight matchups at the last second.

Just to get into the playoffs, Washington beat the Saints by stopping a last-second two-point try and beat Philadelphia in the waning moments with a Daniels touchdown pass before then following it up with similar last-second victories over the Falcons, Cowboys and the Buccaneers.

Last week I suggested that the Lions are going to have to win a shoot-out or two to reach the Super Bowl. Their defense is banged up and every offense in the NFC can ball - Washington is no exception.

Sure, Washington just won its first playoff game since 2006, but the Lions were doing something very similar last season. The Commanders are young and hungry and they clearly know how to overcome their mistakes to find a way to win.

Interestingly, Detroit opened as a 5.5-point favorite and that spread has pushed to -8.5. The public is backing Detroit to get the job done in a convincing enough fashion. But for five straight weeks, Washington has proven to be one of the peskiest teams in the NFL. Don't be surprised when this one comes down to the final moments too.

