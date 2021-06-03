Several Battle Creek Area Track Athletes Participating in Saturday’s State Finals
The Michigan High School Athletic Association is doing something that they couldn't do last year - hold a Spring season and better yet a Spring Championship season.
The MHSAA playoffs for 11 sports officially got underway the week before Memorial Day, but the first set of championships will be doled out this weekend. The State Finals in the Upper Peninsula are being held now in Boys and Girls Golf, and Boys Tennis. The finals in Girls Tennis in the Lower Peninsula begins on Friday, June 4th.
Saturday, June 5th, will see the conclusion of the Track and Field seasons statewide. In the Upper Peninsula, all divisions will be held at Kingsford High School. In the Lower Peninsula, the four divisions will be split between four separate facilities in Kent and Ottawa counties.
The Battle Creek-area will be well represented this weekend with three City schools sending 17 athletes. A total of 73 athletes from our area will be sprinting, running, throwing the shot or discus, or leaping their way to a possible individual title. A few of the athletes may be in just one event or an alternate for a relay team. There are also the likes of Pennfield's Alex Haaga, Olivet's Kennedi Hewitt or Athens' Kenneddi Cromwell, who will have three events each at their respective meets.
We offer a good luck to all the athletes in action on Saturday. With the intense heat that is expected, we remind you to stay hydrated and stay safe.
Division 1 Finals at East Kentwood
Lakeview
Boys
Caleb Bost (Soph) – 800-meter Dash
4 x 400-meter Relay – Drake Morris (Jr), Kayleb Erskine (Sr), Davis Barr (Fr), Bost
Andrew Berryhill (Soph) – Shot Put
Gull Lake
Boys
Koby Fraaza (Sr) – 1600-meter Run, 3200-meter Run
Caleb Taylor (Sr) – High Jump, Long Jump
Division 2 Finals at Zeeland
Harper Creek
Boys
4 x 400-meter Relay – Julion McCray (Jr) Brayden Shifflett (Jr), Garrison Bliler (Sr), Micah Garcia (Sr)
4 x 800-meter Relay – Owen Gilbert (Jr), Cristo Castellanos (Jr), Bliler, Shifflett
Paul Geelen (Sr) – High Jump
Girls
Madison Berning (Soph) – 400m
4 x 400-meter Relay – Kylee Crandell (Sr), M. Berning, Brenna Withers (Jr), Sarah Berning (Sr)
4 x 800-meter Relay – Withers, Crandell, M. Berning, S. Berning
Pennfield
Girls
Alex Haaga (Sr) – 100-meter Dash, High Jump, Long Jump
Marshall
Boys
Carson Tucker (Jr) – 800-meter Dash
Donivon Woodson (Sr) – 110-meter Hurdles, 300-meter Hurdles
Hastings
Boys
Robbie Slaughter (Soph) – Pole Vault
Girls
Madison Nino (Soph) – 400-meter Dash
Allison Teed (Jr) – 100-meter Hurdles
Olivet
Boys
Noah Griffith (Sr) – 3200-meter Run
4 x 100-meter Relay – Clay Fowler (Jr), Mason Molek (Jr), Blake Lincoln (Jr), Dalton Tobias (Jr)
Girls
Kennedi Hewitt (Jr) – 100-meter Dash, 200-meter Dash
Danae Feldpausch (Sr) – 800-meter Sprint
Abbey Peters (Sr) – 1600-meter Run, 3200-meter Run
Mackenzie Murray (Sr) – 100-meter Hurdles
4 x 100-meter Relay – Murray, Alyssa Kennedy (Soph), Audrey Stone (Jr), Hewiit
Division 3 Finals at Jenison
Bronson
Girls
Jenna Salek (Sr) – 400-meter Dash
Alison Fish (Jr) – 300-meter Hurdles
4 x 400-meter Relay – Sidney Swick, Salek, Grace Welch (Sr), Fish, Anna Ramsey (Sr)
Delton
Boys
Hunter Marshall (Sr) – 110-meter Hurdles
Torren Mapes (Fr) – 300-meter Hurdles
Cole Pape (Sr) – Shot Put, Discus
Homer
Boys
Josh Barrington (Sr) – 800-meter Sprint
Alec Shaw (Sr) – 1600-meter Run
4 x 400-meter Relay – Gavin Miller (Sr), Barrington, Diego Lebron (Soph), Shaw, Caleb Dickinson (Fr), Lowyind Pullen (Sr)
4 x 800-meter Relay – Caden Hoyt (Jr), Matt Schneider (Sr), Barrington, Shaw, Dickinson, Will Jones (Sr)
Quincy
Boys
A.J. Henderson (Sr) – Discus
Girls
Nikkia Cronk (Jr) – 100-meter Dash
4 x 100-meter Relay – Cronk, Flo Vito (Jr), Ann Richer (Fr), Emily Snell (Soph)
Raigen Horsfall (Soph) – Shot Put, Discus
Sophia Snellenberger (Soph) – Shot Put, Discus
Alizabeth Little (Sr) – Shot Put
Anna Turner (Sr) – Pole Vault
Maple Valley
Girls
Ashlyn Wilkes (Sr) – High Jump
Division 4 Finals at Baldwin Middle School-Hudsonville
Athens
Boys
Landon Bennett (Fr) – 300-meter Hurdles, High Jump
Girls
Kenneddi Cromwell (Jr) – 100-meter Dash
Sara Nobach (Jr) – 200-meter Dash, 400-meter Dash
Jocelyn Hall (Soph) – 100-meter Hurdles
4 x 100-meter Relay – Cromwell, Kamryn Parlin (Fr), Hall, Emma Hamilton (Sr)
4 x 400-meter Relay – Cromwell, Mckenzie Miller (Jr), Zoey Williams (Fr) Nobach
Emma Dexter (Jr) – Shot Put
Abby Youmans (Jr) – Shot Put
Kamryn Parlin (Fr) – Pole Vault
Tekonsha
Girls
Dani VanLente (Soph) – 3200-meter Run