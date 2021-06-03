Several Battle Creek Area Track Athletes Participating in Saturday’s State Finals

The Michigan High School Athletic Association is doing something that they couldn't do last year - hold a Spring season and better yet a Spring Championship season.

The MHSAA playoffs for 11 sports officially got underway the week before Memorial Day, but the first set of championships will be doled out this weekend. The State Finals in the Upper Peninsula are being held now in Boys and Girls Golf, and Boys Tennis. The finals in Girls Tennis in the Lower Peninsula begins on Friday, June 4th.

Saturday, June 5th, will see the conclusion of the Track and Field seasons statewide. In the Upper Peninsula, all divisions will be held at Kingsford High School. In the Lower Peninsula, the four divisions will be split between four separate facilities in Kent and Ottawa counties.

The Battle Creek-area will be well represented this weekend with three City schools sending 17 athletes. A total of 73 athletes from our area will be sprinting, running, throwing the shot or discus, or leaping their way to a possible individual title. A few of the athletes may be in just one event or an alternate for a relay team. There are also the likes of Pennfield's Alex Haaga, Olivet's Kennedi Hewitt or Athens' Kenneddi Cromwell, who will have three events each at their respective meets.

We offer a good luck to all the athletes in action on Saturday. With the intense heat that is expected, we remind you to stay hydrated and stay safe.

Division 1 Finals at East Kentwood

Lakeview

Boys

Caleb Bost (Soph) – 800-meter Dash

4 x 400-meter Relay – Drake Morris (Jr), Kayleb Erskine (Sr), Davis Barr (Fr), Bost

Andrew Berryhill (Soph) – Shot Put

Gull Lake

Boys

Koby Fraaza (Sr) – 1600-meter Run, 3200-meter Run

Caleb Taylor (Sr) – High Jump, Long Jump

Division 2 Finals at Zeeland

Harper Creek

Boys

4 x 400-meter Relay – Julion McCray (Jr) Brayden Shifflett (Jr), Garrison Bliler (Sr), Micah Garcia (Sr)

4 x 800-meter Relay – Owen Gilbert (Jr), Cristo Castellanos (Jr), Bliler, Shifflett

Paul Geelen (Sr) – High Jump

Girls

Madison Berning (Soph) – 400m

4 x 400-meter Relay – Kylee Crandell (Sr), M. Berning, Brenna Withers (Jr), Sarah Berning (Sr)

4 x 800-meter Relay – Withers, Crandell, M. Berning, S. Berning

Pennfield

Girls

Alex Haaga (Sr) – 100-meter Dash, High Jump, Long Jump

Marshall

Boys

Carson Tucker (Jr) – 800-meter Dash

Donivon Woodson (Sr) – 110-meter Hurdles, 300-meter Hurdles

Hastings

Boys

Robbie Slaughter (Soph) – Pole Vault

Girls

Madison Nino (Soph) – 400-meter Dash

Allison Teed (Jr) – 100-meter Hurdles

Olivet

Boys

Noah Griffith (Sr) – 3200-meter Run

4 x 100-meter Relay – Clay Fowler (Jr), Mason Molek (Jr), Blake Lincoln (Jr), Dalton Tobias (Jr)

Girls

Kennedi Hewitt (Jr) – 100-meter Dash, 200-meter Dash

Danae Feldpausch (Sr) – 800-meter Sprint

Abbey Peters (Sr) – 1600-meter Run, 3200-meter Run

Mackenzie Murray (Sr) – 100-meter Hurdles

4 x 100-meter Relay – Murray, Alyssa Kennedy (Soph), Audrey Stone (Jr), Hewiit

Division 3 Finals at Jenison

Bronson

Girls

Jenna Salek (Sr) – 400-meter Dash

Alison Fish (Jr) – 300-meter Hurdles

4 x 400-meter Relay – Sidney Swick, Salek, Grace Welch (Sr), Fish, Anna Ramsey (Sr)

Delton

Boys

Hunter Marshall (Sr) – 110-meter Hurdles

Torren Mapes (Fr) – 300-meter Hurdles

Cole Pape (Sr) – Shot Put, Discus

Homer

Boys

Josh Barrington (Sr) – 800-meter Sprint

Alec Shaw (Sr) – 1600-meter Run

4 x 400-meter Relay – Gavin Miller (Sr), Barrington, Diego Lebron (Soph), Shaw, Caleb Dickinson (Fr), Lowyind Pullen (Sr)

4 x 800-meter Relay – Caden Hoyt (Jr), Matt Schneider (Sr), Barrington, Shaw, Dickinson, Will Jones (Sr)

Quincy

Boys

A.J. Henderson (Sr) – Discus

Girls

Nikkia Cronk (Jr) – 100-meter Dash

4 x 100-meter Relay – Cronk, Flo Vito (Jr), Ann Richer (Fr), Emily Snell (Soph)

Raigen Horsfall (Soph) – Shot Put, Discus

Sophia Snellenberger (Soph) – Shot Put, Discus

Alizabeth Little (Sr) – Shot Put

Anna Turner (Sr) – Pole Vault

Maple Valley

Girls

Ashlyn Wilkes (Sr) – High Jump

Division 4 Finals at Baldwin Middle School-Hudsonville

Athens

Boys

Landon Bennett (Fr) – 300-meter Hurdles, High Jump

Girls

Kenneddi Cromwell (Jr) – 100-meter Dash

Sara Nobach (Jr) – 200-meter Dash, 400-meter Dash

Jocelyn Hall (Soph) – 100-meter Hurdles

4 x 100-meter Relay – Cromwell, Kamryn Parlin (Fr), Hall, Emma Hamilton (Sr)

4 x 400-meter Relay – Cromwell, Mckenzie Miller (Jr), Zoey Williams (Fr) Nobach

Emma Dexter (Jr) – Shot Put

Abby Youmans (Jr) – Shot Put

Kamryn Parlin (Fr) – Pole Vault

Tekonsha

Girls

Dani VanLente (Soph) – 3200-meter Run