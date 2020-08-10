Severe Weather Possible for West Michigan Monday Evening

A strong line of storms is heading toward West Michigan from Wisconsin that could cause damaging winds late this afternoon and evening.

FOX-17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig says that Southwest Michigan is in an "enhanced" risk for severe weather, while the Grand Rapids area is in a "slight" risk category.

The line of storms that is currently making its way through Wisconsin has produced rain, thunder, lightning, and strong winds that have caused downed trees, power line, and roof damage. The storm is capable of producing 70 to 100mph winds.

Kevin Craig says that these storms could cause straight line winds and large hail as they move through West Michigan. We could also see an isolated tornado.

As always when there is a threat of severe weather, it is recommended that you have a way to receive weather alerts and a plan in place for if you are instructed to take cover.