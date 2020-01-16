Update to the story I published early this morning:

State Senator Peter Lucido has now told Detroit's WDIV TV station that the quotes attributed to him were not accurate and that he instead said:

We're going out (on the Senate floor), we're going to have some fun. You're more than welcome to come

The Detroit News is reporting that a brilliant Republican State Senator was approached by a young woman, 22 years old, named Allison Donahue, Allison works for the nonprofit paper called Michigan Advance. That state Senator was Peter J. Lucido, of Shelby Township.

Ms. Donahue approached the Senator for an interview along with students from De La Salle High School in Warren Michigan. According to Ms. Donahue the Senator asked her if she had ever heard of De La Salle and informed her the school was an:

all boys' school

Again according to Ms. Donahue he then unbelievably said:

You should hang around! You could have a lot of fun with these boys, or they could have a lot of fun with you

In this day and age for anyone let alone an elected official to make a statement like that to any woman shows that the man or woman making the statement has problems.

This first-term and possibly last term senator, who has been discussed as a potential GOP gubernatorial candidate for 2022, say goodbye to that, has issued a formal statement in which he said:

I apologize for the misunderstanding yesterday and for offending Allison Donahue

Is it true what Ms. Donahue said well state Senator Lucido apology does prove that something certainly was said and happened.

After hearing what occurred Michigan’s Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said the reported comments from Lucido were unacceptable and:

I take this very seriously and intend to have a very intense and lengthy private conversation with the senator as soon as we are done with session this morning

The Democratic Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich said Senator Lucido's comments were:

inappropriate for any self-respecting man

That is something the Democrat Senate Minority Leader and I can definitely agree upon.

Mlive is reporting that a letter written by both the Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich has been sent to the Senate Business Office, requesting an investigation into Lucido’s behavior.

In the letter they say:

Sexual harassment has no place in the Michigan Senate…We take this allegation very seriously and trust that you will take appropriate action to solve this matter.

I would definitely consider what he said extremely crude and unprofessional and I, unlike some others; I think you know who I am talking about, do believe there are consequences to what people say even though currently have the protection of free speech under the First Amendment.

It is a fact that people today have the ability to freely say what they want to say. There is nothing in the Constitution that states they cannot be held responsible for what they say. In other words, there are consequences to what you do and say. Those consequences can be gaged by the position in which you hold. In this case, the person who made these comments is a sitting state Senator, does that matter? I think it does matter as opposed to a regular Joe or Jane on the street. Not that a regular Joe or Jane on the street is below or above an elected official, it has to do with what power that regular Joe or Jane on the street has over others or what position they hold and what is the goal of that position.

What consequences will there be for state Senator Lucido, well let us wait for what comes of this investigation and then we will see.

