As the colder fall and winter months approach, you might be pulling out that heavy winter coat or figuring out where exactly you put your children's winter gear.

Unfortunately, not many people have the luxury that we have been blessed with. Being able to afford the proper winter gear for themselves and their family.

Luckily, we have amazing organizations that help us help others.

The Ottawa County United Way is searching for your help this winter with their United For Warmth Clothing Drive.

They are asking the West Michigan community to donate new winter clothing and gear to the United For Warmth Clothing Drive.



With COVID-19, it has been harder for the organization to find clothing. That is why they are not accepting any used items so the disease does not continue to spread.

There are multiple ways to help out this winter season.

1. You can shop on their Amazon Smile. If you use this option, AmazonSmile will donate it to the organization at no cost to you.

2. If you can also purchase any items on the Unity Way Montcalm-Ionia Counties' Amazon Wish List.

The Amazon Wishlist has options for the entire family, from kids to adults for the wintertime.

3. You can also submit a monetary donation on the United Way's website.

$5.00 = they are able to buy a hat, scarf, or a pair of gloves

$10.00 = they are able to buy a hat and a scarf

$20.00 = they are able to buy a pair of snow pants for a child

$30.00 = they are able to buy a coat for a child

$50.00 = they are able to buy a coat for an adult

Clothing donations will start being collected from this Saturday, October 1st until October 31st.

You can drop them off at Ottawa County United Way at 115 Clover Street, Suite 300 in Holland.

Support these local shelters and human service agencies by helping them provide for those who are in need as the colder months approach.