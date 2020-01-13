Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry Offers Summer Meteor Cruise

Stop me if I'm wrong, but (most) Michiganders love Mackinac Island and the Mackinac Bridge. They also love being out on the water in the summer. And meteors are cool, so, why not combine all these things?

If you're planning this summer Up North, I've got an idea for you. According to MLive.com, Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry is returning this summer with night-sky cruises. Not only will they be getting people to and from Mackinac Island all summer, but they'll offer 10 night-sky cruises to see sunsets, full moons, giant planets and (my pick to be the best) a late night cruise to watch the Perseid Meteor Shower. All in the shadow of the Mackinac Bridge.

On August 11th and 12th, Shepler's will take you out into the Mackinac Straits from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. to get a look (weather permitting) at the Perseids - the best meteor shower of the summer. The cruises are hosted by Mary Stewart Adams, a night sky expert from the Headlands International Dark Sky Park in Mackinaw City, so you'll be in the hands of an expert.

Here's the story, with the full list of cruises.