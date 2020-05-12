There have been many legal experts that believe many of the executive orders issued by Governor Whitmer and other governors from around the country are unconstitutional.

One of those legal experts is former Judge Napolitano and in referring to Governor Whitmer and the others stated:

“We have no obligation to obey them. Governors don’t write the law and don’t assess punishments, only legislatures do. Every 50 governors have … written new laws and assessed new punishments utterly and totally without authority to do so”

The Detroit News is reporting that Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian Begole announced yesterday on the department's Facebook page that his department will not enforce Whitmer’s executive orders. On that page he stated:

"With limited resources, staffing and facilities, our priority focus will be on enforcing duly passed laws for the protection of Shiawassee County citizens...I have decided, within my authority, that our office cannot and will not divert our primary resources and efforts towards enforcement of the (sic) Governor Whitmer's executive orders...I'm asking you to remain calm, peaceful and considerate of all people as we wait for the courts to rule”

What city is in Shiawassee County, Owosso.

What business is in Owosso, Karl Manke's Barber & Beauty on Main Street. The same barbershop in which the 77-year-old owner Karl Manke says he just wants to earn a living.

The Detroit News is reporting that it is “unclear whether the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office is involved to any extent in enforcement of the executive orders against the Owosso barber. So far, Owosso city police and the Michigan State Police have interacted with Manke”.

Later in the day, a Shiawassee County Circuit Judge by the name of Matthew Stewart denied a request by Attorney General Dana Nessel to shut down the Owosso barbershop. She was upset that he was operating in violation of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home/house arrest order.

What will Governor Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel do now that legal experts and law enforcement people are unwilling to enforce her unconstitutional orders?

Remember that a member of the military has the duty to disobey “unlawful orders” including orders of senior officers, Secretary of Defense, and even the President of the United States. The UCMJ actually protects the soldier in this situation as he/she has a moral and legal obligation to the Constitution and not to obey unlawful orders and the people who issue them.

If it is good enough for our military it should be good enough for our law enforcement officers and judicial system.

Or if it is good enough for elected Democrat politicians and their followers when it comes to sanctuary cities, counties, and states or any other law that they do not like then it should be good enough for our law enforcement officers and judicial system.

