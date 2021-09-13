The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Department is mourning the loss of one of its own, after a corrections officer passed away from COVID-19 complications. Deputy Darrell Henderson passed away on Saturday, September 11 at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso.

Sheriff Brian BeGole made the announcement on Facebook, noting that Henderson likely contracted the virus while working in the jail.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Deputy Darrell Henderson. Deputy Henderson passed away September 11th, 2021 at Memorial Healthcare Center in Owosso due to complications from COVID that he likely contracted while on duty in the jail."

BeGole went on to praise Henderson for his attitude and for everything he brought to the Sheriff's office. Many people echoed the sheriff's sentiment in the comments section. The public Facebook post of the announcement is included below.

"Deputy Henderson was a beloved co-worker with a big smile, and a heart of gold. He treated everyone with respect and brought great spirit to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Henderson was assigned to the corrections division, where he had 2 years of devoted service."

The heartfelt message continued with the sheriff noting that Henderson had been with the department for two years and asked the public to keep the department and Henderson's family "in your thoughts and prayers" during this difficult time.

"We ask that you please keep Deputy Henderson, his family, and the members of the Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

