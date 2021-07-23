Did You Know About This Next Level Glamping Experience in Southwest Michigan?

If you want to go completely off the grid for a little while in Southwest Michigan, you might want to see these photos.

Before you check out the very cool pictures of this very "out of the box" glamping idea, let me be clear...this is a form of camping. There is no running water or internet. There is an outhouse available for you to do your business. Here what else you can expect according to the Airbnb listing by Kaye & Mason,

Private wooded Shipping Container Pad located on 22 acres with walking trails, large fire pit, grille, sitting area (couch + 2 chairs), prep area with counter top space, fridge, mini-split (heat/air), water cooler for hand washing and queen bed.

Get our free mobile app

If you're the kind of person that likes to rough it, but in a glamorous way, this may be worth the trip to Benton Harbor, Michigan for $175 a night.

Shipping Container Airbnb in Benton Harbor, Michigan Shipping Container Airbnb in Benton Harbor, Michigan

This unique glamping experience listed on Airbnb can comfortably fit two guests with one bedroom and 1 "bathroom." This shipping container is hosted by Superhosts Kay & Mason, who have a 4.72 out of 5-star rating with 46 reviews. 95% of all of their ratings have been a 5 out of 5 stars. Get more info and more photos of the off-the-grid glamping experience by checking out the Airbnb listing by clicking here.

Speaking of unique, off-the-grid airbnb's...have you seen this West Michigan houseboat?