Shipshewana Opening for 2021 Season

The Midwest's largest flea market is ready for Spring and a brand new season of bargains in Amish country.

A little over an hour south of Kalamazoo, just over the Indiana border is a whole new world. Shipshewana, Indiana is home to a large Amish community and the Midwest's largest flea market. The 99th season begins May 4.

Visitors from around the area and neighboring states make annual pilgrimages to Shipshewana Flea Market to shop for durable, handcrafted Amish furniture; hand-stitched, heirloom-quality quilts; antiques that bring back memories and food that is delightful to everyone. The market's 700 open-air booths offer something for everyone - bargains, gifts, home decor, signs, cleaning supplies, makeup, produce, plants, food, clothes, antiques, handmade, wood crafts, supplies, and so much more.

The market is only open Tuesdays and Wednesdays, plus one weekend a month from May through September.

Shipshewana 2021 Flea Market Season

May 4 - September 29, 2021

Tuesdays 8am- 4pm

Wednesdays 8am- 4pm

Weekend & Holiday Flea Markets (8am- 4pm)

Memorial Day | May 31

June Weekend Market | June 18-19

Independence Day | July 5-7

August Weekend Market | Aug 20-21

Labor Day | September 6

You can extend your visit by taking in a show at the popular Blue Gate Theatre, and many say your trip isn't complete without a stop at Essenhaus restaurant in nearby Middlebury, Indiana.

While Shipshewana on the Road is booking some limited travel dates now, there's no knowing for certain if the annual show will take place at Kalamazoo County Expo Center. It's time to plan a road trip to Amish country.