Shooting At A Kalamazoo House Party

Officers in Kalamazoo were called to the scene of a shooting, early Sunday morning. On May 3rd, 2020 at 6:20 AM, officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a subject shot in the 900 block of Staples Ave. Officers arrived and located a male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Paramedics were called to the scene, but the victim refused any medical treatment.

During the investigation, officers determined that the shooting had occurred at a house party in the 900 block of Staples Ave. Officers attempted contact at the residence but received no response. Officers obtained a search warrant for the location. Officers with the Kalamazoo Metro SWAT Team were called to the scene to execute the search warrant. During a search of the residence, officers located several firearms and evidence of the shooting.

A suspect has been identified and officers are actively attempting to apprehend him at this time. Charges against the suspect will be forwarded to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutors Office. Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100