Shooting Reported at Edwards and Kalamazoo Ave

According to an article from News Channel 3, officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety resonded to a situation on the corner of North Edwards Street and West Kalamazoo Avenue, downtown Kalamazoo. There was a report of a shooting before Noon. No other details about the incident were available at the time.

A press conference will be held at 1600 hours at KDPS Headquarters, located at 150 E. Crosstown Parkway, Suite A, Kalamazoo, MI 49001. No further information will be released until after the press conference.

**Update as of 1:15 p.m. From WWMT*** Local law enforcement officials confirmed that a male officer was shot with non-life threatening injuries today at a downtown Kalamazoo business, while the suspect was shot and killed by police. - Witnesses say it was an active shooter inside the Biomat USA Plasma Center. An officer was shot and taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay. Kalamazoo Avenue is completely blocked off for the time being.

