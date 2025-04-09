Shop Smart: 5 Cheapest Grocery Stores in Michigan

I seem to start a lot of articles this way lately, but there's no getting around it: everything is more expensive these days. The uncertainty in the economy - whether tariffs are in affect or paused, supply chains being recalculated and whatever other headline you can fit here - many working class Americans are looking for ways to stretch their dollars, especially at the grocery store.

Luckily for Michiganders, there are plenty of options to choose from. Five of the nation's 10 cheapest grocery stores are available in most locations across the state. When you're writing out this week's grocery list, consider stopping at these stores for better prices.

Michigan's 5 Cheapest Grocery Stores in 2025

Cheapism recently published an article detailing the 10 cheapest grocery chains across the nation. Naturally, they aren't all available in Michigan. Fortunately, half of them are. But fans of Meijer and Kroger may need to make a switch to save a few extra bucks, because they didn't crack the list.

These are the cheapest grocery stores in Michigan that you should shop at to save at the checkout counter, ordered from most expensive to least:

Walmart

Trader Joe's

Sam's Club

Costco

Aldi.

Of course, choosing between these stores has some drawbacks. You need the storage space to shop at Sam's Club and Costco. You also have to use any fresh products purchased at Aldi quickly.

For some families, it may be best to look at which grocery stores fit your situation best and stick to that store. For others, shopping around or buying certain products at certain stores is the way to go. Either way, finding the cheapest option won't always be easy, but the extra effort could go a long way in the long run.

