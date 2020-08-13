Short-Term Virus Related Closing For Coldwater Drive-In

Another area business is being forced to react to an employee contracting the COVID-19 virus. Short’s Root Beer Stand in Coldwater got word yesterday afternoon of an employee testing positive. A conversation with county health department administrators followed. Shortly after, the drive-in closed. Owners posted on the Short’s Facebook page the last day that the employee had worked was Saturday the 8th. The drive-in will remain closed through the 23rd with a planned reopening set for Monday the 24th.

The social media post so far has a few dozen responses from Coldwater area customers. Most wishing good health to everyone involved and that they can’t wait for the drive-in to reopen.