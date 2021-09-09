Health insurance costs can take a big bite out of your household budget if you don't have insurance at work. When I was laid off in Detroit 18 months ago and I lost my insurance at work there was no way I could afford the high health insurance rates on my own.

Even though I was healthy, it was around 800 bucks a month from all the quotes I was getting. So many folks still have not been vaccinated in Michigan and across the country.

Here Is The Big Question

Should health insurance cost you more if you are not vaccinated? It could cost your provider quite a bit if you get COVID19. Do you think this would make more people get Vaccinated?

Well here is the answer, If you're not vaccinated, you may soon be paying higher insurance premiums according to fox47news.com

Some employers are already starting to raise the cost of health insurance for employees who have not received COVID-19 shots. There are lawyers saying higher premiums for unvaccinated employees is not illegal,l but it does raise issues.

Bruce Miller, a union rights and employment attorney, says employers actually can. If you are covered by a union contract, the employer is not permitted to make unilateral changes in terms to the condition of your employment during the agreement," he said. Where there is no union contract, there is no protection.

So if you are on the fence about being vaccinated this might be a good time to do it. Some companies like Delta airlines are going to increase premiums for unvaccinated employees by $200 soon.

What Do You Think?

Do you think there should be higher insurance premiums for those who don't want to be vaccinated?

