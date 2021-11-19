Should The Detroit Tigers Sign Carlos Correa?

Everybody who's a Detroit Tigers fan knows that the team needs an everyday shortstop.

They tried Zach Short, Niko Goodrum, Willi Castro, Harold Castro, and Isaac Paredes at short in 2021. But none of them were successful over the long run.

The Tigers do have prospect Ryan Kreidler who is reportedly close to making the team in the next year or so. But many fans, who are itching to for the team to contend in 2022, want the team to make a free agent splash.

Well, there are pretty good shortstops out there (Trevor Story, Javier Baez, Andrelton Simmons, and Corey Seager). But the one fans want (if you believe social media) is Carlos Correa (seen above).

Correa has spent his entire MLB career with the Houston Astros. But as he hits free agency this offseason (despite a World Series title and three World Series appearances), it looks like he'll be leaving H-Town and headed elsewhere for big-time dollars. After all, he has turned down two contract extension offers from the Astros in the last 12 months or so (both offers reportedly in excess of $100 million).

Well, he was spotted recently having lunch with Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch (who managed him in Houston a few years back), and social media has gone crazy. They think Hinch is going to convince Correa to come to Detroit, thinking he will solve all their problems.

He would fill a massive hole for them offensively and defensively. There's only one problem with that. Correa reportedly wants money similar to what New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor got last off-season (10 years, $341 million). If you're the Tigers, do you really want to commit the years and money to Carlos Correa?

Time will tell. There will likely be a lockout in MLB, starting on December 1st, which would stop all free agent signings after that date. The current collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the MLB Players Association expires on that date.

So, do you rush to sign Correa before December 1st so you have in the fold before a potential lockout, or do you wait until after the labor dispute is settled before coming to a deal?

What do you guys think? Let us know in the comments.